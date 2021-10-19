MCL, ECoR record highest coal supply amidst power crisis

With the nationwide cry for coal growing louder, the Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) dispatched over 5.47 lakh tons of coal to consumers on Sunday, breaking its record of 5.45 lakh tons within a fortnight.

The company on Sunday dispatched the highest-ever 103 rakes of coal to the consumers, with 65 rakes coming from Talcher coalfields and the remaining 38 rakes being supplied from Ib Valley coalfields. PK Sinha, CMD, congratulated the officers and workers of MCL, which has recorded an average despatch of 5.17 lakh tons a day for the month of October.

Asserting that MCL has sufficient coal stock to feed the consumers, Sinha said: “For the month of October, the coal production, dispatch and overburden (OB) removal at MCL have registered a growth of 26.5, 34.3 and 71.7 percent, respectively, as against the same period during last financial year.”

Recording an impressive double-digit growth during the current fiscal, MCL has produced 78.5 million tons of coal, registering a growth of 12.16 percent, while it dispatched 89.65 million tons of dry fuel to the consumer, as against 74.33 million tons supplied during the same period last year.

Overburden (OB) removal at MCL has also registered a significant growth of 22.2 percent at 101.02 million cubic meters during the current fiscal. This would ensure sufficient availability of exposed resources to extract coal and meet the market demands, he said.

The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has also logged its highest single-day coal handling by transporting 66 rakes of coal from Talcher loading points to various states of the country, which is the highest ever loading in a single day, said a release by the railways.

The highest ever coal loading was recorded on Sunday. The initiative has been taken to manage power crises in different power plants of the country and to ensure uninterrupted power supply to consumers. Yesterday, East Coast Railway loaded 2.6 lakh tons of coal towards Delhi, Punjab, UP Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, West Bengal, and Andhra Pradesh from Talcher loading points.