Goods train derails in Odisha

A goods train derailed between the Angul and Talcher Road single line railway section in Odisha on Tuesday, railway officials said.

Due to the derailment, as many as 12 trains have been cancelled.

Ten wagons of the wheat-laden goods train derailed, but no one was hurt in the mishap, an official of East Coast Railway (ECoR) said.

In view of the derailment, the train service in the Dhenkanal-Sambalpur rail section has been affected.

The ECoR has cancelled 12 trains, diverted eight and partially cancelled one other, said the official.

The Bhubaneswar-Rourkela intercity special train has been cancelled from Bhubaneswar and Puri-LTT special was cancelled from Puri.

Meanwhile, the Rourkela-Puri special train, Bhubaneswar-Balangir intercity special, Hatia-Puri special, Puri-Durg special, Rourkela-Gunupur special were cancelled from both directions, the ECoR added.

The Rourkela-Bhubaneswar intercity special train will run between Rourkela and Sambalpur but remain cancelled between Sambalpur and Bhubaneswar.