SPCB Pulls Up Visa Coke Limited For Perpetrating Pollution

Expressing deep concern over the perpetration of air and water pollution, the State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) has issued a show-cause notice to the Visa Coke Limited (VCL) at Kalinga Nagar in Jajpur district asking the unit to set right the sources of pollution within a fortnight.

Acting on a complaint by a local outfit- Paribesh Suraksha Samiti, the pollution watchdog served notice to private the industrial unit under section 33 (A) of Water (pollution & control) Act, 1974 and under section 31 (A), Air (pollution and control) Act 1981.

The on-the-spot investigation by the environment engineers of the pollution control panel found veracity in the allegation with the company violating the consent-to-operate condition, which is valid up to 31 March 2023. If the VCL does not sit right within 15 days, the consent-to-operate granted to it will be withdrawn with immediate effect, said an official of SPCB.

“Effluent was found to be discharged outside through culverts. There was a presence of phenol cyanide in all drains. Part of internal roads was found to be in damaged condition and accumulation of dust was found near coal transfer points leading to emission during plying of vehicles. Some portion of coal at the southwest corner of the stockyard was found to be stored openly without any cover shed”, the SPCB engineers stated in the inquiry report.