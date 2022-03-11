SOA and Chattogram University to collaborate in academic activities

Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan Deemed to be University and Chattogram University of Bangladesh are exploring possibilities of jointly collaborating in academic and research activities.

A two-member SOA delegation led by Pro-Chancellor Prof. (Dr) Amit Banerjee which visited Chattogram University this week also took part in a special program organised by the university to mark the International Women’s Day.

Prof. Banerjee, who was a special guest at the program, spoke on the long-standing relationship between India and Bangladesh while highlighting the opportunities available at SOA for higher education.

Prof. Shireen Akhtar, the first woman Vice-Chancellor of the University and Registrar Prof. S.M. Monirul Hassan also spoke at the function. Prof. Hassan said both SOA and Chattogram University were exploring the possibilities of jointly pursuing academic and research programs.

Prof. Nachieketa K Sharma, SOA’s Director of University Outreach Program, who also spoke in the event drew appreciation for his recitation of a poem by Rabindranath Tagore on women.

Prof. Banerjee and Prof. Sharma also visited Dhaka University and held discussion with its Vice-Chancellor Prof. (Dr) A.M. Akhtaruzzaman. Prof. Sharma also called on Mr. Atiur Rehman, Editor of one of Bangladesh’s major newspapers ‘Protham Alo’ and Magsaysay award winning journalist.