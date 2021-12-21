Rs. one crore brown sugar seized, two drug peddlers arrested

The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha police on Tuesday made a seizure of brown sugar worth more than Rs one crore and arrested two suspected drug peddlers in Dhenkanal district, said a senior official of STF.

The arrested drug peddlers identified as Rakesh Kumar Sahoo and Santhosh Kumar Sahoo were nabbed at Ghatipiri village under Dhenkanal Sadar police station area. The brown sugar weighing.1.090 kilograms were confiscated from them. The drug would have fetched them more than Rs one crore in black market.

The drug peddlers booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) act are being remanded to judicial custody, said officials adding that further investigation is underway to ascertain whether they were supplying drugs to other parts of the State.

The STF is continuing its well-orchestrated operation on drug peddlers across the State. And that is paying rich dividends. Since 2020, the STF has seized 44 kilograms of brown sugar. The seized narcotics would have fetched the drug peddlers nearly Rs 44 crore in black market.

Besides, more than 86 quintals of cannabis were also seized during the period by STF with over 100 drug peddlers put behind bars, they added.