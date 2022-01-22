Recoveries outnumber fresh COVID-19 cases in Odisha: Daily infection, positivity dips

Odisha on Saturday recorded 8,845 fresh Covid cases, including 927 children below 18 years of age as recoveries outnumbered the fresh infections, pointing out towards downward trajectory of the disease.

With the latest daily infection count, the cumulative tally has climbed to 11,96,140, while the State currently has 88,150 active cases. A total of 68,625 samples were tested in the state in the past 24 hours with a daily test positivity rate (TPR) of 12.88%.

“The dip in positivity and daily infection indicates towards the fact that the situation is largely under control in the State. However, the declining curve of the contagion will be monitored for a few more days before arriving at a conclusion that the Covid graph has reached a flattening stage” said health Services Director Bijay Mohapatra.

A total of 10,99,423 patients have recovered from the disease so far, including 10,390 in the past 24 hours. The toll mounted to 8,514 with seven deaths recorded in different parts of the State. The State has so far registered 347 Omicron variants.

Khurda district, which includes the state capital Bhubaneswar, continues to be State’s Covid hotspot and reported the highest number of new cases at 2,528, followed by 1001 cases from Sundergarh district, Cuttack (628), Mayurbhanj (152) and Nayagarh reported 194 new Covid-19 cases.

All the 30 districts in the State currently have active cases while Khordha, Sundargarh Cuttack, Sambalpur and Balasore with over 2,500 active cases are placed in the red zone. 13 other districts with above 1,000 active cases are bracketed in the yellow zone category while the remaining 12 districts figure in the green zone with fewer than 1,000 active cases.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 91.91% while active cases account for 7.36% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.2% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 5.32% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.12% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.75% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

The States health authorities have so far administered 5,53,65,675 COVID-19 vaccine doses while 2,34,92,559 people out of 3.09 crore eligible adult population are fully vaccinated. A total of 3,28,083 have so far received booster or precaution dose so far. Over 75% of the eligible population has so far received both doses of vaccine.