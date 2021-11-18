Recoveries outnumber fresh COVID-19 cases for 15 days in row

The COVID-19 cases in the coastal State marginally increased in the last 24 hours as 229 fresh infections were detected from 19 districts, pushing the cumulative tally to 10,46,317, the health authorities said on Wednesday.

Six districts- Kandhamal (2), Nuapada and Keonjhar (4), Boudh (5), Nabarangpur (7), Kalahandi (9)- districts are on the threshold of becoming Covid-free with single digit active cases. On the other hand, Khordha district continues to record a maximum number of infections and stays in the yellow zone with 1,246 active cases.

Three fresh fatalities took the death toll to 8,386 while the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) at 0.39% continued to remain below 1% for almost a month.

Odisha registered more COVID-19 recoveries than new cases as 267 people recuperated from the disease as against 229 fresh cases. This is for the 15th successive day that the State’s recoveries have surpassed the daily tally.

Of the new infectees, 29 were children. The rate of infection of children and adolescents in the age group of 0 to 18 years now is 12.66% against the previous day’s 14.60 per cent.

The Khordha district reported the highest number of daily cases at 113. The district accounted for almost 50 per cent of the new infections while 11 out of 30 districts did not report any new cases in the last 24 hours.

The state currently has 2,616 active COVID-19 cases while 10,35,262 patients including 267 on Wednesday recovering from the disease.

As 229 samples gave positive results out of 57,649 samples tested on Wednesday, the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 0.39 per cent as against previous day’s 0.37%.

The state’s positivity rate also stands at 4.55 percent while more than 2.30 crore samples have been clinically tested so far since the detection of COVID-19 in March, 2020 in the State.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 98.94% while active cases account for 0.25% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.05% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 1.71% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.07% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.83% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.