Rain forecast brings hopes for Odisha farmers

What could bring relief to farmers who currently are bearing the brunt of crop loss due to scanty rainfall, the Bhubaneswar regional office of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has made a forecast of a likely spell of rain in the next five days.

“Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at many places over the districts of Odisha in the next five days, ” the latest IMD weather bulletin said.

Several parts of the State are likely to experience spells of rain. The IMD issued a yellow warning with a likely spell of rain in the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Boudh.

Besides, heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur in the next 24 to 48 hours.

With the entire Odisha experiencing deficit rainfall this monsoon, the state government had recently asked all district collectors to prepare contingency action plans to mitigate the dry spell.

The shortage of seasonal rainfall between June 1 and August 23 has adversely affected agricultural activities across the state. The coastal state has received only 571 mm of rain since June as against the anticipated 820.5 mm with the average deficit rainfall in the State standing at minus 30.3 percent.

Eight districts- Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Angul, Boudh, Jajpur and Bhadrak- have recorded deficit rainfall anything between 39 percent and 59 per cent, and 18 others registered below 39 per cent.