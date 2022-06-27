Railways to run 205 Special Trains for Rath Yatra

The Union Ministry of Railways has decided to run 205 Special Trains to and from Puri during Rath Yatra (Car Festival) period for smooth travel and convenience of the pilgrims.

As Rath Yatra was organized without pilgrims for the last two years due to Covid 19 protocols, the Railway expects a large congregation of devotees at Puri this year.

Apart from this, East Coast Railway has taken necessary steps to facilitate pilgrims with reserved Class Accommodation, for the trains leaving from its jurisdiction towards Puri and vice-versa, apart from the Special trains from neighboring States.

02837/002838 Shalimar-Puri-Shalimar Rath Yatra Special Express will leave from Shalimar at 1245hrs on 29.06.2022 and will arrive at Puri at 2230hrs on the same day. In the return direction, this will leave Puri at 0530hrs on 30.06.2022. This train has Two AC Chair Car, 12 Second Class Chair Car, Two Second Class Seating and Two Guard cum Second Class Seating Coaches.

02827/002828 Shalimar-Puri-Shalimar Rath Yatra Special Express will leave from Shalimar at 2140hrs on 29.06.2022 and will arrive at Puri at 0700hrs on 30.06.2022. In the return direction, this will leave Puri at 2305hrs on 30.06.2022. This train has One AC-2 Tier, Two Ac-3Tier, 11 Sleeper Class, Six Second Class Seating and Two Guard cum Second Class Seating Coaches.

08907/08908 Visakhapatnam-Puri- Visakhapatnam Rath Yatra Special will leave from Visakhapatnam at 1430hrs on 30.06.2022 and will arrive at Puri at 0115hrs on 01.07.2022. In the return direction, this will leave Puri at 2315hrs on 01.07.2022. This train has One AC-3 Tier, Six Sleeper Class, Three General Second Class and Two Guard cum Second Class Seating Coaches. This train will bypass Khurda Road Station.

08911/08912 Junagarh Road-Puri- Junagarh Road Rath Yatra Special Express Via Sambalpur & Talcher Road will leave Junagarh Road at 1100hrs on 30.06.2022. In the return direction, this train will leave Puri at 0015hrs on 02.07.2022 (midnight of 01.07.2022) having One Ac-2 Tier, Five Ac-3 Tier, Nine Sleeper Class, Four Second Class Seating & 02 Guard cum Luggage Vans.

08418/08417 Gunupur-Puri- Gunupur Rath Yatra Special Express from Gunupur will leave at 2330hrs on 30.06.2022 and in return from Puri will leave at 0145hrs on 02.07.2022 (Mid night of 01.07.2022). This train has One AC-3 Tier, 06 Sleeper Class Coaches & 03 Second Class Seating & 02 Guard cum Luggage Vans. This train will bypass Khurda Road.

08909/08910 Jagadalpur-Puri-Jagadalpur Rath Yatra Special Via Rayagada & Vizianagaram will leave Jagadalpur at 1830hrs on 30.06.2022. In the return direction, this train will leave Puri at 2005hrs on 01.07.2022. This train has 01 AC-3 tiers, 09 Sleeper Classes, 04 Second Class Seating & 02 Guard cum Luggage Vans. This train will bypass Khurda Road.

02891/02810 Bhubaneswar-Puri- Bhubaneswar Rath Yatra Special will leave from Bhubaneswar at 1005hrs and in return will leave Puri at 1510hrs between 1st to 11th July, 2022.

08931/08932 Sambalpur-Puri-Sambalpur Rath Yatra Special Via Naraj Marthapur & Talcher Road will leave Sambalpur at 2130 hrs on 30.06.2022 and in return, will leave Puri at 2025hrs on 01.07.2022. This train has 01 AC-3 tiers, 02 Sleeper Classes, 10 Second Class Seating.

Apart from this, 10 pairs of trains (20 trips) will run towards Puri from different parts of the State and vice versa. Special Trains on Gundicha Yatra will be from Paradeep, Cuttack, Mahipur, Brahmapur, Bhadrak, Khurda Road, Keonjhar Road will run towards Puri.

Similarly, On Sandhya Darshan, i.e. on 8th July, 2022; 7 pairs (3 pairs from Mahipur & 4 pairs from Khurda Road) of Special Trains will run towards Puri and vice versa.

Apart from this, 08933/08934 Visakhapatnam-Puri-Visakhapatnam Special will leave Visakhapatnam at 1430 hrs on 08.07.2022 towards Puri. In the return direction, this train will leave Puri at 2025hrs on 09.07.2022 towards Visakhapatnam.

08937/08938 Junagarh Road-Puri-Junagarh Road Special will leave Junagarh Road at 1100hrs on 08.07.2022 towards Puri. In the return direction, this train will leave Puri at 1900hrs on 09.07.2022 towards Junagarh Road.

08945/08946 Sambalpur-Puri- Sambalpur Special will leave Sambalpur at 2130 hrs on 08.07.2022 towards Puri. In the return direction, this train will leave Puri at 2315hrs on 09.07.2022 towards Sambalpur.

08941/08942 Gunupur-Puri-Gunupur Special will leave Gunupur at 0315hrs on 09.07.2022 towards Puri. In the return direction, this train will leave Puri at 2040hrs on 09.07.2022 towards Gunupur.

On Bahuda Yatra, i.e. on 9th July, 2022; 10 pairs of Special Trains from Paradeep, Mahipur, Cuttack, Brahmapur, Bhadrak, Khurda Road, Keonjhargarh will run towards Puri and vice versa.

On Sunavesha Day, i.e. on 10th July, 2022; 11 pairs of Special Trains from Paradeep, Mahipur, Cuttack, Brahmapur, Bhadrak, Khurda Road, Keonjhargarh will run towards Puri and vice versa.

08971/08972 Junagarh Road-Puri-Junagarh Road Special will leave Junagarh Road at 0530hrs on 10.07.2022 towards Puri. In the return direction, this train will leave Puri at 0015hrs on 11.07.2022 (midnight on 10th) towards Junagarh Road.

08957/08958 Gunupur-Puri-Gunupur Special will leave Gunupur at 0430 hrs on 10.07.2022 towards Puri. In the return direction, this train will leave Puri at 2000hrs on 10.07.2022 towards Gunupur.

08979/08980 Sambalpur-Puri- Sambalpur Special will leave Sambalpur at 0800 hrs on 10.07.2022 towards Puri. In the return direction, this train will leave Puri at 0200hrs on 11.07.2022 towards Sambalpur.

08975/08976 Visakhapatnam-Puri-Visakhapatnam Special will leave Visakhapatnam at 0630 hrs on 10.07.2022 towards Puri. In the return direction, this train will leave Puri at 0100hrs on 11.07.2022 towards Visakhapatnam.

On day after Sunavesha, i.e. on 11th July, 2022; 6 Special Trains will leave Puri towards Gunupur, Rayagada, Bhadrak, Visakhapatnam, Kendujhargarh and Mahipur and One Special Train will run from Keonjhargarh to Puri. 08983 Puri-Sambalpur Special will leave Puri at 1200hrs on 11.07.2022 towards Sambalpur.

Three pairs of Trains will ply between Khurda Road & Puri and Two pairs between Mahipur & Puri will run from 2nd July to 7th July, 2022. These apart, additional special trains are being planned to run during the period in view of demands from the passengers/devotees.