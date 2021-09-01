Prepare contingency crop plan: Odisha CM

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday directed the government officials to implement a contingency crop plan for the farmers in view of the drought-like situation in the state.

Reviewing the possible drought conditions in the state with the district collectors through video-conferencing, the CM said farming activities are likely to be affected in 213 blocks due to deficit rainfall.

Lift irrigation points must be activated within one week, farm ponds dug and MGNREGS increased to provide mandays. Mini kits for farmers should be provided in drought-hit areas.

Chief secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra said the state has received 30 percent less rainfall and non-paddy crops face a threat.

The monsoon situation may improve during the current month, he added.