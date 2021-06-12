Police have rescued an 85-year-old woman allegedly abandoned by her sons at a deserted spot in Bhanjanagar police station area in Ganjam district, sending shockwaves across the region.

Two sons accused of abandoning their mother in distressed condition were rendered jobless and were reportedly finding it tough to take her maternal care due to acute financial stress, said a police official.

On being informed by local people, the elderly woman was rescued and rushed to hospital. She is suffering from both mental and physical stress. After her recovery, we are planning to shift her to a shelter home for senior citizens in Berhampur.

The accused sons were detained at the police station. They were later released on after they furnished a written undertaking pledging not to ill treat and abandon old parents in future.