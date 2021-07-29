The Orissa High Court will shortly live stream hearing proceedings to broaden the implementation of ‘Open Court’ concept, according to a notification.

The HC registry issued a notification -‘High Court of Orissa Live Streaming of Court Proceedings Rules, 2021’ in this regard on 28 July by virtue of the powers conferred by Article 225 of Constitution.

“Live-streaming means and includes a live television link, webcast, audio-video transmissions via electronic means or other arrangements whereby any person can view the proceedings of the Court as permitted under these rules,”, the notification stated.

There will be no live streaming of the hearing the matters related to matrimonial affairs, including ancillary proceedings arising thereunder, matters involving children and juveniles, including matters filed under or involving the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO) and under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

Besides, cases relating to sexual offences, including proceedings instituted under Section 376, Indian Penal Code, 1860 (IPC), cases concerning gender-based violence against women, cases relating to Official Secrets Act, 1923 or involving national security, cases of Habeas Corpus petitions, in-camera proceedings and cases that may provoke enmity amongst communities will not be live-streamed.

The mode of live streaming of court proceedings may be any publicly available Live Streaming Platform/ or portal for live webcasting of audiovisual feed of the virtual and physical court proceedings. Such Live Streaming Platform shall be selected and notified by the High Court from time to time.

The web-link of accessing the live streaming of the court proceedings will be published on the website of the High Court.

The live streamed feeds and videos of the court proceedings will not be allowed to be treated as evidence of anything relating to the Court proceedings and will also not be considered admissible as such, in any Court proceedings before any court of law, the notification added.