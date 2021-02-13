Urban development Minister Pratap Jena today launched SUJOG , an online building plan approval system. Sustainable Urban Service in a Jiffy by Odisha Government (SUJOG) is intended to provide the most advanced ICT enabled services to the citizens of urban areas, he said.

It is an end to end online system for the entire Building Plan Approval Processes including; Automated Building Plan Drawing Scrutiny , Auto Calculation and payment of Fee , Streamlined Building Permit Application process ,Plinth/Roof Verification and Occupancy Certificate .

Jena said it is the vision of CM, Naveen Patnaik to use technology for enhancement of governance and service delivery. Principal Secretary G Mathivathanan informed that as a sequel to this, Housing and Urban Development Department will be migrating all its urban services to SUJOG Platform very soon.