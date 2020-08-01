Odisha Hydro Power Corporation ( OHPC) paid an interim dividend of Rs.30 crore to Odisha government for the Financial Year 2019-20.

The cheque was presented to Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy by Principal Secretary and Chairman OHPC Bishnupada Sethi. Sethi said that the balance amount for the year would be paid after finalization of the accounts.

Sri Sethi added that last year the Corporation had paid Rs.31.57 cr as dividend to the State.

Director Finance OHPC Pravakar Mohanty informed “ OHPC has achieved 27.35% growth in its net profit for the year 2019-20 in comparison to the last fiscal. In the year 2018- 19 the net profit of the Corporation after payment of all taxes was around Rs.105,26 cr which increased to Rs.134.05 Cr in the year 2019-20”.