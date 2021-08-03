Odisha’s oldest Catholic Church faces threat of being lost forever

The State’s oldest Catholic Church, reminding one of the hoary days of advent Portuguese traders and history of Catholicism in Odisha, is on the verge of imminent cave-in following wear and tear with the heritage structure wallowing in neglect over the years in Balasore town.

With conservation measures to save the heritage structure conspicuous in absence, the 150-year-old Church, popularly called Lal Girja in the district headquarters town, is currently facing the threat of being lost forever.

The structure, bearing the legacy of growth of Catholicism in the State, is in a precarious state. Vagaries of nature have taken a heavy toll on it. The salinity content in the atmosphere of the place has led to wear and tear of the building. There are cracks on all portions of the Church. Unless the historic structure is protected, it may fall into pieces in the coming days, said researcher Anil Dhir.

“No steps have been taken to preserve this heritage structure over the years even though it is just a hundred metres away from the Balasore Collector’s residence and just opposite the Revenue Inspectors office. Instead of conserving the site for posterity, the administration Church has allowed it to function as the Balasore Press Club, something which cannot be explained nor understood”, Dhir lamented.

The history of the church is intricately linked with the advent of Christianity in Odisha. After the discovery of the sea route from Europe to India by Vasco de Gama, the Portuguese traders played a vital role at the beginning of Christianity, particularly in the Balasore region.

The church, the construction of which had begun by the Portuguese traders in 1864 was completed in 1871 and was modeled on the village churches of England. The small church was tucked away at the end of a short lane next to the residence of the Collector and the military barracks.

Located on a plot approximately one-fourth of an acre, the Church is a synthesis of Romanesque and Gothic Styles. The whole structure is built with fine warm-toned bricks, timber, and lime mortar was used in the construction.

The abandoned property was used as the Land Settlement Office for decades and later converted to the Balasore Press Club. Surrounded by tall trees, the small church has a picture-postcard charm.

The Lal Girija may not be used as a place of worship today, but there is a pervading sense of calmness and peace which is awe-inspiring. Even after years of disuse, this abandoned structure still shows traces of its past grandeur.

The Church needs immediate repairs. As one of the oldest surviving churches of the State, it should be declared a State Protected Monument so that its history and haunting beauty can be preserved for generations. The Christian community too should get involved and retrieve the Lal Girija from the authorities and restore it to its former glory, Dhir concluded.