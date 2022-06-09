Odisha’s new COVID-19 cases double in 24 hours

The new COVID-19 cases doubled in the State in the last 24 hours with the detection of 31 fresh infections on Thursday as against 15 cases reported in the preceding day, said the health and family welfare department.

While 0.14% test positivity rate (TPR) was reported yesterday, the TPR rose to 0.29% on Thursday with the tally going up to 12,88,576.

The death toll stood at 9,126 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported for more than one month. Besides, 53 other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far.

Odisha now has 127 active cases, while 12,79,270 patients have recovered from the disease, including 9 in the last 24 hours. As many as 13 out of 30 districts of the State have so far turned Coronavirus-free with zero active cases, the department informed.

The State’s share is 2.99% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 0.8% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.01% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.75% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

The daily positivity rate stood at 0.29 per cent as the new infections were detected from 10,522 sample tests. The new positive cases were reported from 4 districts while the remaining 26 districts did not log any positive case in the last 24 hours.