Odisha’s new COVID-19 cases double in 24 hours

The new COVID-19 cases almost doubled in the State in the last 24 hours with the detection of 40 fresh infections on Saturday as against 21 cases reported in the preceding day, said the health and family welfare department.

In the meantime, the cumulative death toll remained static at 9,121 with no fresh death reported in the last 48 hours. The State now has 365 active cases while Keonjhar and Nayagarh districts have turned Coronavirus-free with no active case, said health officials.

A total of 2 children were among the newly infected, the health department bulletin said, adding that 39,368 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, a bulletin stated adding that 22 districts did not report any infection.

The cumulative COVID-19 caseload rose to 12,87,701, including 12,78,162 recoveries as 41 patients recovered in the previous day.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 99.25% while active cases (366) account for 0.02% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.44% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 0.02% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.63% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.88% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

The State’s health authorities have so far administered 6,37,80,066 COVID-19 vaccine doses while 2,89,71,299 people out of 3.09 crore eligible adult population are fully vaccinated. A total of 9,12,958 have so far received booster or precaution dose so far. Over 93% of the eligible population has so far received both the doses of vaccine.