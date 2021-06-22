Odisha’s cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage breached the one crore milestone while the State’s health authorities on Monday began a ramped-up vaccination drive during the day, targeting the inoculation of 3 lakh people daily in 1,220 vaccination centres.

The state currently has a stock of 13,94,620 vaccine doses in stock. While the Centre has supplied 6,88,300 doses, the remaining 7,06,320 shots were procured by the Odisha government. The vaccination is being carried out in a campaign mode with people of all age groups being covered under the immunization, said the State’s health officials on Monday.

Meanwhile in a glaring slipup, a 51-year-old man in Mayurbhanj district was administered two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine within 30 minutes of each other, prompting the authorities to order an inquiry though he suffered no adverse event, official sources said on Monday.

Prasanna Kumar Sahu of Raghupur village in Mayurbhanj district had visited the vaccination camp at Satyasai Government High School at Khuntapur on Saturday for the first dose after booking a slot. After taking the shot, as he was waiting for the 30- minute observation period to get over, a nurse came in and nonchalantly injected a fresh dose even before he could protest. After Sahu lodged a complaint, the matter is being investigated, said the local health authorities.

In the meantime, 1,00,06,067 vaccine doses of Covishield and Convaxin have been administered to people in the state so far.

A total of 63,62,201 people were administered the first dose while 18,21,933 have received both the doses. Similarly 20,64,833 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years received the jab and 33,51,787 in the 45-60 age group and 27,65,556 beneficiaries aged above 60 years have been inoculated.

“Happy to share that Odisha has successfully administered more than one crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine successfully to healthcare workers, frontline workers and 18 years’ above citizens since 16 January, 2021”, the health and family welfare department stated in the official twitter handle.

“Happy to share that due to efficient and effective management of COVID-19 vaccination, Odisha has maintained a negative wastage of 3%, which is one of the best in the country. Due to negative wastage, we have been able to save 2.9 lakh doses of vaccine till date”, the department informed in another tweet.

The Khordha district currently tops in the cumulative inoculation with 13,96,574 doses followed by Ganjam (9,39,285), Cuttack (7,49,665) and Balsore (5,58,096), said officials.