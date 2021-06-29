Odisha’s COVID-19 tally mounted to at 9,03,789 on Monday as 3,319 more people tested positive for the infection, while 43 fresh fatalities pushed the state’s coronavirus death toll to 3,930, according to the State’s COVID dashboard portal updated at 8.53 am.

The State on Monday registered 4.85% Test Positivity Rate (TPR) while the daily positive cases continue to remain above 3,000 cases in the past one week. The State has been consistently logging above 40 deaths almost every day in the current month, in a cause of bother to COVID managers.

As many as 3,578 more people have been cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,67,602 while the state now has 32,402 active cases.

The new Covid-19 cases were registered from 30 districts with 1,896 being quarantine cases and the remaining being 1,423 local contact cases.

The Cuttack district reported the maximum infection at 566 cases in the last 24 hours, followed by Khordha district, which included the capital Bhubaneswar, reported 440 cases, Balasore (397), Mayurbhanj (199), Jajpur (194), Puri (175), Bargarh (163), Kendrapara (134), Jagatsinghpur (130), Angul (116) and Nayagarh (111).

The overall fatality due to Covid-19 infection in Odisha rose to 3,930 on Monday with 43 more patients falling prey to the virus in the last 24 hours. Nine deaths were reported from

The State’s COVID hotspot Khordha district reported nine deaths including five in Bhubaneswar while five each fatality was recorded from Bargarh, Nayagarh and Puri, four from Sundargarh and three each from Bhadrak Cuttack and Ganjam districts. Fifty-three coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities to date.

The state has thus far tested over 1.35 crore samples for COVID-19, including 68,335 on Sunday. Odisha’s overall positivity rate stands at 6.64 per cent.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 95.97% while the active cases account for 3.58% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 2.98% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 5.7% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 2.96% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 0.99% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.