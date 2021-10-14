Odisha: Two wanted criminals injured in police encounter

Two history sheeters wanted in a murder case were injured in an encounter in Rourkela steel city as police opened fire at them in self-defence.

Two criminals, identified as Mustaque and Mohammad Guddu, were wanted in connection with a murder case that occurred at railway colony on 11 September. Acting on a tipoff, police raided their hideout near Birsa Munda junction.

The lawbreakers while trying to flee fired gunshots at the police. The duo was later injured by retaliatory firing by police. Both the criminals were later hospitalized and are stated to be out of danger, police said.