With uncertainty hovering over the resumption of the physical mode of classroom teaching, the Odisha government has decided to trim down the syllabus for the 9th and 10th standard students in government-run high schools by thirty per cent for the current academic session.

Amid the first wave outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, the school and mass education department had reduced the school syllabus for Class 9 and 10 students by 30% last year also.

“It has been decided to reduce the syllabus of Class 9 and 10 by at least thirty per cent in the current academic session as physical mode of teaching has been suspended in view of the Covid surge. To compensate for the loss of physical classes, the government has already begun live streaming of classes on YouTube platform for Class I to Class X students. However online teaching is being affected for several factors including students not having smartphones and lack of mobile network”, said the School and Mass Education Minister. Samir Ranjan Dash.

The online platform of teaching will continue till 31 July. The decision with regard to the reopening of physical classes will be taken only after the covid outbreak completely subsides, he added.