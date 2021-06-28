Officials of GST Intelligence police in Bhubaneswar on Monday arrested a scrap dealer here in connection with an input tax credit (ITC) fraud of Rs 10 crore.

The arrested accused Smruti Ranjan Sahu had floated several fictitious firms and had allegedly availed fraudulent input tax credit (ITC) claims by using fake invoices.

Sahu, a scrap dealer who was operating fake trading houses by furnishing fake documents, was arrested after the investigating agencies carrying out detailed investigation and conducting searches at several premises to gather incriminating evidence, revealing his active involvement in the fraudulent activities, said DGGI officials adding that he was booked under Section 69 (1) of the Central Goods and Services Act, 2017 and was remanded to judicial custody.