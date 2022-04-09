Mumbai businessman nabbed for Rs 14 crore GST fraud

The Maharashtra state GST Department has arrested a businessman for generating fake bills of Rs 102 crore to make bogus input tax credit claims of Rs 14 crore, an official said here on Saturday.

The businessman, who is the proprietor of Cermix, was arrested on Thursday and a Mumbai Magistrate sent to custody for 14 days.

According to the GST Department, the sleuths also managed to get 8 crore from suppliers connected with Cermix, which generated, availed and utilised fraudulent GST ITC of Rs 14 crore from the bogus invoices worth Rs 102 crore.

The operation was jointly conducted by Assistant State Tax Commissioner Amol Suryawanshi with Deputy Commissioner Nilkanth S. Ghogare, and Joint Commissioner Rahul Dwivedi of Investigation-A.

The GST Department has warned that it uses comprehensive network analytic tools, coordinates with other authorities to identify tax evaders and none would be spared for cheating the government.