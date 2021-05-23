Odisha has so far sent 1,091 tankers and containers carrying 20007.336 metric ton of life-saving medical oxygen to 15 states and union territories for the treatment of critical COVID 19 patients, officials said on Sunday.

The medical oxygen has been escorted from Rourkela, Jajpur, and Dhenkanal and Angul districts by Odisha Police and more are being sent, said ADGP (Law and Order), Y K Jethwa, who has been monitoring smooth transportation of the oxygen carrying carriers to different states.

During the course of past 31 days, as many as 100 tankers were dispatched from Angul with 1611.582MT,265 from Dhenkanal with4269.5 MT, 252 from Jajpur with 5166.327MT and 474 from Rourkela with 8959.927 MT, he said.

A Special Cell was constituted under the stewardship of Y K Jethwa, Additional Director General of Police (Law & Order) for coordinated action for loading and transportation of medical oxygen from Odisha to States facing deficit. A Dedicated Corridor has been set up with round the clock monitoring. The district level police officers and deputy inspector general of police are supervising the movement personally within their jurisdictions.

Odisha Police is committed to ensure that there is no delay in loading and transporting so as to promptly serve thousands of needy patients in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and other needy states. We will do our utmost for prompt service to assist the needy states. Jethwa added.