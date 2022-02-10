Odisha STF seizes 1 crore worth brown sugar from drug peddler

The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Crime Branch police on Thursday busted an interstate drug peddling racket by arresting a drug peddler and confiscating brown sugar worth over Rs one crore.

The drug peddler identified as Kalim Sabbiruddin was nabbed with the banned substances near Sora on the National Highway no.-16 in Balasore district. A haul of 1.100 kilograms of brown sugar valued at over Rs one crore was seized from his possession.

The arrested was later remanded to judicial custody under sections 21(c)/29 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act, 1985, the STF officials informed.

The STF is continuing its well-orchestrated operation on drug peddlers across the State. And that is paying rich dividends. In the past 25 months, the STF has seized 48 kilograms of brown sugar. The seized narcotic substances would have fetched the drug peddlers nearly Rs 48 crore in black market.

Besides, around 89 quintals of cannabis were also seized during the period by STF with 122 drug peddlers put behind bars.

The banned substances are making their way to Odisha from Murshidabad in West Bengal. Balasore district bordering Bengal has become the gateway to drug peddling networks in the State. The source point of brown sugar trade in the State owes its origin to Murshidabad, the officials confided.