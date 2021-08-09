Odisha: Six including three farmers killed in lightning strike

The scourge of lightning fatality reared its head on Saturday with as many as six humans lost, four critically injured as lightning struck them in the Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts of Odisha.

While Balasore district accounted for five lightning deaths, Mayurbhanj district reported another fatality, said official sources.

While two women were killed in Sasan village under Basta police station jurisdiction of Balasore district, two others were injured in another lightning strike in a separate incident. Two women identified as Pana Majhi and Ranu Kalindi died of the strike when they carried out a transplantation operation in their paddy field.

Three more lightning fatalities were reported as two minor boys of Chamaradigi village and a woman of Sugo village of Jaleswar block died on the spot and two persons were seriously injured following the lightning strike.

A farmworker died of a lightning strike in Basipitha village under Khunta block In the Mayurbhanj district, said, officials.

The bereaved family members are being extended Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia aid each from Special Relief Commission’s gratuitous relief fund as lightning has been conferred as State-specific disaster. The ex-gratia payment will be paid after the submission of the post mortem reports by the respective district administrations, said an official at the Special Relief Commissioner office here.

Lightning accounts for almost one-third of the total number of disaster deaths including fire, sunstroke, hailstorm, flood, cyclone, boat capsize, drowning and snakebite, added the official.