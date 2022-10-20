Odisha: Six districts turn Covid-free with no active cases

The State recorded 59 new COVID-19 on Thursday as against 73 cases at 0.64% test positivity rate (TPR), said health and family welfare department officials.

The COVID-19 tally rose to 13,35,694, a bulletin issued by the department said, adding that Cuttack district with 10 cases topped the daily Covid tally.

At least six districts- Boudh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Bhadrak, Malkangiri and Gajapati – turned Covid-free on Wednesday with no active cases.

The death toll remained static at 9,202 as one fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours. Fifty-three other Covid patients have died due to comorbidities so far. A total of 85 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours.

There are now 481 active cases, of which 92 are in Sundargarh district and 58 in Khurda district, according to the bulletin.

The test positivity rate was 0.64 per cent as the cases were detected out of 10,009 samples tested. A total of 10 children were among the new patients.

The State’s share is 3.01% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 0.73% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients account for 3.03% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.74% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths. The new positive cases were reported from 15 districts of the State while the remaining 15 districts did not report any cases.