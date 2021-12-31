Odisha reports 228 fresh COVID-19 cases at 0.37% TPR

The State has logged 228 new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours from 21 districts, pushing the cumulative tally to 10,54,834 while 14 cases of Omicron mutant variants have been detected in the State so far, the health authorities said on Friday.

Meanwhile, two fresh fatalities took the death toll to 8,460 while the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) at 0.37% continued to remain below 1% for over two months. Of the new infectees, 32 are between the 0-18 years of age.

The Kandhamal district with no active case has turned covid-free zone while seven more districts with single digit active case are on the verge of becoming infection-free territories.

The Khordha district reported the highest number of daily cases at 105. The district accounted for nearly 47 per cent of the new infections while 9 out of 30 districts did not report any new cases in the last 24 hours.

The state currently has 1,727 active COVID-19 cases while 10,44,594 patients including 151 on Thursday recovering from the disease.

As 228 samples gave positive results out of 61,277 samples tested on Thursday, the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 0.37 per cent against the previous day’s 0.36%.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 99.02% while active cases account for 0.16% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.08% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 1.13% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.1% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.85% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

The States health authorities have so far administered 4,98,03,874 COVID-19 vaccine doses while 2,06,19,34,298 people out of 3.09 crore eligible adult population are fully vaccinated. Over 66% of the eligible population has so far received both the doses of vaccine.