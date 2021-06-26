Odisha on Saturday logged 3,554 COVID-19 positive cases at 5.53% Test Positivity Rate (TPR) with 22% rise in virus infection in the last 24 hours.

With the latest new infections, the overall COVID caseload has shot up to 8,97,062 while 47 fresh fatalities pushed the cumulative death toll to 3,848.

The new Covid-19 cases were reported from 30 districts. While 2,028 are quarantine cases, the remaining 1,526 were local contact cases, said health and family welfare department officials.

The Khordha district, of which capital city of Bhubaneswar is a part, topped the daily infection at 651 cases followed by Cuttack (501), Balasore (271), Jajpur (256), Puri (233), Mayurbhanj (196), Bhadrak (158), Jagatsinghpur (145), Angul (133), Kendrapara (119) and Nayagarh (100).

Similarly, the Khordha district reported nine new deaths, the highest in the State followed by five each from Bargarh, Cuttack and Nayagarh, three from Sundargarh, Puri and Ganjam. Two deaths were reported from Angul, Jajpur and Kendrapara while one each from Balasore, Dhenkanal, Gajapati, Jagatsinghpur, Jharsuguda, Kalahandi, Mayurbhanj and Nuapada districts.

The test positivity rate (TPR) on Saturday increased 5.53% from to 4.19% recorded yesterday, thus underlining the fact that over little over 5 people tested positive out of 100 samples in the last 24 hours.

Odisha now has 33,019 active cases, while 8,60,142 people have recovered from the disease thus far, including 3,644 on Friday.

The state has so far tested over 1.34 crore samples for COVID-19, including 64,255 on Thursday. Odisha’s cumulative positivity rate stands at 6.66 per cent.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 95.88% while the active cases account for 3.68% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 2.98% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 5.43% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 2.95% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 0.98% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.