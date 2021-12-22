Odisha reels under cold wave

An intense cold swept across Odisha in the past 24 hours with the mercury plummeting to 3.6 degrees Celsius in Phulbani, making it the coldest place in the state while the mercury dipped below 10 degrees Celsius in as many as 17 places of the State, India Meteorological Department (IMD)’s Bhubaneswar regional centre said on Wednesday.

According to the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar officials, severe cold wave conditions will continue to prevail in several parts of Odisha for the next two to three days.

Phulbani was followed by Darngbadi (4.5), Jharsuguda and Sundargarh (6), Keonjhar and Sonepur (6.4), Titilagarh (6.5), Bhawanipatna (6.8), Koraput (7), Angul and Boudh (8), Hirakud (8.4), Bolangir (8.5), Sambalpur (8.6), Talcher and Nayagarh (9) and Chandbali (9.7).

The mercury stood at 10.1 degrees Celsius in state capital Bhubaneswar, while neighbouring Cuttack recorded a minimum temperature of 10.6 degrees Celsius, it said.

The night temperature in most areas is likely to remain around 3 degrees Celsius below normal during the next three days in the state, the Met centre said.

The cold-related illness among people is likely to spurt up in view of severe cold waves and prolonged exposure to cold, the IMD officials said, asking the people to avoid outdoor exposure and stay indoors particularly during night hours.

The weather update also asked people to avoid movement at night especially through two-wheelers and open cars.