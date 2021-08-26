Odisha records 849 fresh COVID-19 at 1.19% positivity rate

The coastal State on Thursday logged 849 COVID-19 fresh cases at 1.19% Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the last 24 hours with the tally mounting up to 10,04,059, while the cumulative death toll reached 7,628 with 66 fresh fatalities, according to State’s COVID dashboard portal.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 98.40% while active cases account for 0.82% of total positive cases registered in the State.

Of the infected persons, as many as 130 children contracted the virus infection in the last 24 hours. 10,462 persons have tested positive for COVID­19 in the past ten days while 1,390 persons in 0­-18 years have been found to be infected. Infection among children accounts for more than 13%. Around 1.35 crore children and adolescents need to be vaccinated in the State, according to official sources.

The Khordha district reported the highest number of 313 new infections followed by Cuttack 115, Balasore 48, Jagatsinghpur 42, Jajpur 42, Mayurbhanj 26, Kendrapara 24, Puri 22, Sambalpur 20, Angul 19, Nayagarh 19, Bargarh 15, Sundergarh 15, Dhenkanal 14, and Bhadrak 9.

The Cuttack district reported the highest 15 deaths followed by 11 from Sambalpur, eight from Bargarh and Jagatsinghpur, four from Jajpur, three from Boudh, two each from Bolangir, Deogarh, Dhenkanal, Jharsuguda, Kalahandi and Sundergarh, and one fatality each from Balasore, Khordha, Puri, Rayagada, and Subarnapur.

More than 63% of the total death toll has been recorded in the State in the past 87 days. As many as 4,872 Covid patients have succumbed to infection since 31 May at a daily average of 56 deaths while the cumulative death toll currently stood at 7,628. The surge in deaths had begun to emerge after the launch of the district-level audit for death recount.

Odisha has thus far conducted over 1.76 crore sample tests, taking into account 71,231 clinical examinations on Sunday. The cumulative positivity rate is at 5.68 percent and the case fatality rate is at 0.75 percent.

The State’s share is 3.09% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 2.62% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.11% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.75% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.