Odisha Police arrests 4,945 absconders in ten days

In a special drive, the Odisha Police has arrested as many as 4,945 accused people, who were on the run for several years in different cases, in the last ten days, an official statement said on Thursday.

The special drive by Odisha Police was conducted from August 16-25 to execute non-bailable warrants (NBWs) from courts to bring the absconders who were avoiding trial to justice.

The highest numbers of 850 persons were arrested in Ganjam District including 57 arrested for warrants in sessions trial cases. This was followed by 645 warrantees arrested in Balasore district, 547 warrantees arrested in Khurda district and 278 warrantees arrested in Kandhamal as well as Cuttack districts.

Those arrested included a murder case accused, in Puri district’s Pipili police station area, who was evading arrest for the last seven years.

“Odisha Police is determined to arrest warranties and produce them before the Court to face trial. The warrantees are therefore advised and warned to submit themselves before Law by surrendering before the Court or Police”, the statement added.