Odisha police honour good samaritans after kidnapped minor rescued unharmed

Odisha police on Thursday felicitated two good samaritans who helped law-enforcing agencies in rescuing unharmed a six-year-old girl, who was abducted from Deogarh town on 19 December, 2023.

Two miscreants had abducted the girl while she was returning home with her grandmother from tuition classes. The kidnappers who had dropped the minor victim under Bhoipali flyover of Sundargarh district, were rescued by police because of the prompt initiative by the duo, police said.

The good Samaritans– Kumuda Sethi and Laxmee Kant Mishra — were rewarded with Rs 5,000 and handed out appreciation letters.

The accused had taken the victim to a hotel in Sundargarh for a night stay on 18 December. On arrival in the hotel at the reception, Sethi asked them to produce ID proof but they denied.

Smelling foul play, Sethi flatly refused to provide them a room at the Hotel. Since the kidnapping of the minor girl had triggered statewide furore, Sethi applied his presence of mind and informed Deogarh Police immediately. Because of the presence of mind and timely response on his part, the rescue of the minor victim was possible, police said.

With the police going all out to rescue the kidnapped minor, abductors were forced to drop the victim under Bhoipali flyover of Sundargarh district and flee from the spot. Finding the minor sobbing inconsolably, Mishra came out of his house and rescued her and informed the police. Mishra also played a major role in the rescuing of the victim unharmed, police said.

The response of the duo was praiseworthy. To recognise their good work, the police felicitated them with cash and certificates.

The Good Samaritan policy of the police is paying dividends in the State as people are now coming forward in helping out the police in cracking crimes, said Special Task Force Inspector General of police Jai Narayan Pankaj.