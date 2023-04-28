Odisha orders audit in private healthcare units

With the C-section deliveries in private hospitals on the rise in the State, the health authorities have directed the Chief District Medical Officers (CDMOOs) and Public Health Officers of all districts and Urban bodies to conduct audits in private healthcare facilities.

There has been a sharp increase in caesarean deliveries between National Family Health Survey (NFHS)-4 of 2015-16 and NFHS-5 of 2019-21. During this period, C-Section increased from 53.7 per cent to 70.7 per cent, which was higher than the ideal C-Section rate recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) panel of reproductive child health.

At population level, caesarean section rates higher than 10 per cent are not associated with reductions in maternal and newborn mortality rates.” This indicated the need for addressing the cause of C-Section rise in the State, the Panel stated after re-examining the C-Section Rate.

The DCMOs and urban local bodies were asked to ensure implementation of the audit in their respective areas of jurisdiction from 1 May of the current year. It is pertinent here to note here that previously the C-Section Audit was being done in all Government health facilities.

Keeping in view the prevailing trend, the government expanded the C-Section Audit system to all private health facilities as well. For the purpose, three different prototype audit formats were worked out, and circulated to all districts.

The Chief district medical officers have also been also asked to designate a programme officer for coordinating with private health facilities regarding proper implementation of the C-Section Audit. Medical experts said that outcomes of the audit would be helpful in making reproductive child health care more effective in coming years.