CAPFs celebrate International Day of Yoga with enthusiastic participation across units

All units of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), including the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Border Security Force (BSF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), and others, participated in the International Day of Yoga (IDY) celebrations on Saturday, led by their senior officials.

The CISF organised Yoga Day celebrations at the Force Headquarters in New Delhi, where more than 100 personnel took part in a yoga session led by a senior officer, under the guidance of trained yoga practitioners.

A CISF officer stated that yoga plays a vital role in maintaining the physical fitness of personnel, adding that many in the force have benefitted from the practice, as it helps promote a healthy lifestyle.

The SSB also observed the International Day of Yoga across all its units. Director General Amrit Mohan Prasad, along with senior officers and other personnel, participated in a collective yoga session at the Force Headquarters in Delhi.

Speaking on the occasion, DG Prasad remarked that yoga is not merely a form of exercise, but a holistic lifestyle discipline that fosters physical, mental, and spiritual well-being.

“SSB will continue to promote yoga to enhance the overall health, morale, and efficiency of its personnel,” he said.

More than 400 BSF personnel, along with their family members, participated in the morning “Yoga Sangam” programme at the force’s facility in Nizamuddin, led by Director General Daljit Singh Chawdhary.

The BSF noted that yoga has significantly contributed to improving the mental and physical resilience of its troops, enabling them to perform their duties more effectively in challenging and high-stress environments.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and National Security Guard (NSG) also held yoga sessions across their units as part of the IDY celebrations.

At the NSG’s Manesar Garrison, Director General NSG led a group session joined by officers and personnel. Simultaneous yoga sessions held at all NSG units echoed the spirit of harmony and holistic well-being.