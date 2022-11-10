Odisha: NHRC seeks ATR from Dhenkanal DC, SP on custodial death

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought Action Taken Reports (ATRs) on the custodial torture and subsequent death of a suspect from the District Collector and the Superintendent of Police of Dhenkanal within eight weeks.

The victim Niranjan Pani was allegedly involved in a criminal case. He was picked up from his house at midnight from his native place in Bhadrak district.

Acting on a petition filed by Rights Activist and Lawyer Radhakanta Tripathy, the NHRC issued notice to the concerned authorities and sought for Action Taken Reports.

The victim was arrested on 23 October 2022 at midnight without following due process of law by the police and taken to the Bhadrak district,

Tripathy sought for independent and impartial investigation of the incident and unveiling the mystery over the entire exercise by the police.

The NHRC asked for the submission of a detailed report, covering all the aspects leading to death including time, place and reason for arrest and detention.