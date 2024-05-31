Odisha: NGT constitutes panel to probe diversion of forest land

Taking exception to the wanton felling of trees and permanent construction activity in the reserve forest areas in Odisha’s Nayagarh district, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has ordered the constitution of a three-member committee to probe into the alleged diversion of forest land.

In response to a petition filed by activist Akhand, the NGT in an order pronounced on Thursday, stated: “We deem it appropriate to constitute a Committee comprising of the District Magistrate, Nayagarh or his representative not below the rank of Additional District Magistrate, Divisional Forest Officer, Khordha or his representative not below the rank of Assistant Conservator of Forests, Senior Scientist, Odisha State Pollution Control Board”.

The Committee shall visit the site in question and submit its report on affidavit within four weeks, concluded the order.

The petitioner Akhand, seeking NGT’s intervention, had alleged that reserved forest land at Akhupadar revenue village of Ranapur Tehsil in Nayagarh district has come under illegal encroachment, clearing of trees and construction of a farm house building over it.

The Government agencies like the agriculture and horticulture departments committed impropriety and extended fiscal assistance to the poultry and fish farming units that have come up at the reserve forest, the petition added.