Odisha in the midst of vaccine hesitancy for the precaution dose

Notwithstanding steady surge in Covid-19 cases in the state, only 13 per cent of the eligible beneficiaries have taken the precautionary or the booster dose.

It’s both the vaccine hesitancy coupled with less severity of infection in the current phase of the pandemic that has prompted the people not to take the third jibe.

The special drive ‘Covid Vaccination Amrit Mahotsava’ launched to provide free precaution doses at all Government Covid Vaccination Centres for persons aged 18 years and above for 75 days from July 15 to September 30, 2022 has so far failed to pay the dividends, said health department official.

Till date, only 42,70,487 people have taken their third Covid jab- that accounts for 13% of people eligible to take the third jibe. A staggering 87 per cent of eligible people comprising 2.82 crore shied away from the precaution dose, added the official.

People need to understand the importance of vaccines and significance of precautionary doses so that the virus can be controlled. The severity of infection will be less if the infectee is the recipient of the third dose, said the official.

While 98 per cent children between the age group of 12 and 14 years have been administered the first dose of COVID vaccine, 72 per cent of children have been given the second dose. 92 per cent of the children aged 15 to 17 years have been given the first dose and 82 percent of them the second dose.

Similarly, 96 per cent of adults above the age 18 have received the first dose of the COVID vaccine, while 90 per cent adults have received the second dose.

About 35 per cent healthcare workers, frontline workers and senior citizens in the state have been given the precautionary dose so far.