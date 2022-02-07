Odisha may experience rains, thunderstorm caused by western disturbance

Moderate rains accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and hail may be experienced in western and northern parts of Odisha on February 9 and 10 under the influence of another wave of western disturbance, SOA’s Centre for Environment and Climate (CEC) said on Monday.

Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms could occur in the state’s coastal belt on February 10 and 11, a CEC bulletin said.

It said that the day and night temperature was expected to rise from Monday though occasional drop-in night temperature could occur briefly due to rain and hailstorm.