Amidst the rising graph of fatalities, Odisha on Monday logged the lowest COVID-19 positive cases since past 100 days with 1,648 new COVID-19 positive cases at 2.36% test positivity rate (TPR) while 58 fresh fatalities have pushed the State’s overall death toll to 5,116, according to State’s COVID dashboard portal updated at 8.16 am.

On 11 April this year, the State had reported 1,741 positive cases. The fresh cases recorded today is the lowest tally in the last 100 days.

“This list does not reflect deaths occurring on a particular day. It gives details of past deaths for which the death audit process has been duly completed and the cause of death has been identified as due to COVID -19,” the Health Department stated in its customary tweet on the rising death toll.

Meanwhile the state reported 1,648 fresh infections at 2.36% Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the last 24 hours.

Besides the dipping positive cases, the TPR remained below 3% for the sixth day in a row. The rising trajectory of the death toll however continues to remain a major area of concern for State’s COVID managers.

Over 46% of the total death toll has been recorded in the State in the past 49 days. As many as 2,362 Covid patients have succumbed to infection since 31 May at a daily average of over 48 deaths. The surge in deaths had begun to emerge after the launch of the district-level audit for death recount.

Of the 30 districts in the State, Cuttack district on Monday recorded the highest 335 infections followed by Khordha (230) and Jajpur (113).

Of the 58 fatalities reported today, the Khordha accounted for 19 deaths, more than one-third of all new deaths at 19.

The state now has 21,387 active cases, while 9,30,418 people have recovered from the disease to date, including 2,492 on Sunday.

Odisha has tested over 1.50 crore samples for COVID-19 thus far, including 69,812 on Sunday. The overall positivity rate in the State currently stands at 6.33 per cent.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 97.32% while active cases account for 2.13% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.07% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 4.9% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.07% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.24% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

Currently Khordha and Cuttack districts, which account for 4,498 and 2,842 active cases respectively, are tagged as COVID red zones with TPR exceeding 5%. Of the 30 districts, as many as 26 districts have turned green accounting for less than 1,000 active cases.

Meanwhile a total of 1,40,54,214 doses of vaccines have been administered to people across the State including 1,09,12,062 first dose. Similarly, 31,42,152 people have been inoculated with both doses of the vaccines.