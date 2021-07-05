Odisha on Monday registered 52 deaths due to COVID-19, the highest so far in a single day, pushing the death toll to 4,248 while the state reported yet another below-3000 spike of 2,803 fresh infections at 3.94% Test Positivity Rate (TPR), while the State’s cumulative pandemic caseload has climbed to 9,24,699, according to Odisha’s COVID dashboard information updated at 8.34 am today.

Meanwhile the active cases have come down to 29,620 with daily recoveries breaching the virus infections. As many as 3,358 patients who were either home isolated or hospitalized recuperated from the disease in the past 24 hours.

As many as 1,50,967 COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the 35 days at a daily average of 4,313 cases in the State while 1,494 have succumbed to the infections during the period with daily average deaths of 42. Of the cumulative death toll, as many as 35.16% of fatalities have been reported in the last 35 days.

Of the new coronavirus cases reported from 30 districts, 1,597 are from quarantine centres, while the rest 1,206 are local contact cases.

In the last 24 hours, Khordha district logged the highest 475 cases in the last 24 hours, followed by Cuttack (441), Mayurbhanj (193), Balasore (155), Puri (154), Jajpur (153), Bhadrak (131), Kendrapara (119), Jagatsinghpur (117) and Nayagarh (115).

The COVID situation in western districts bordering Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand has considerably improved while the daily infection and positivity rate in coastal districts continue to remain high, a cause of worry for health authorities.

The state has tested over 1.40 samples for COVID-19 to date, including 71,122 on Sunday. Odisha’s overall test positivity rate stands at 6.56 per cent while TPR was recorded at 3.94% on Monday.

Odisha’s tryst with the pandemic had begun on 15 March last year with detection of the first case while on 27 May 2021; Odisha’s caseload had crossed the nine lakh mark. On 1 May this year, the State had recorded over 10,000 fresh cases for the first time on a day since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 96.33% while active cases account for 3.20% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.03% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 6.17% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.06% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.