Odisha logs 582 new COVID-19 cases, 7 fresh fatalities: 30% adult population fully vaccinated

The coastal State on Thursday logged 582 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 10,29,994 while seven fresh fatalities pushed the state’s coronavirus death toll to 8,234.

The new infections include 83 children and adolescents of 0-18 years. The rate of infection among children and adolescents now stands at 14.26 per cent against 13.49 per cent on Wednesday.

The Khordha district reported the highest number of daily cases at 282 followed by Cuttack (46). Both the districts together accounted for nearly 57 per cent of the new infections while as many as five districts did not report any new cases in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, at least five districts- Boudh (1), Nuapada (2), Nabarangpur (3), Kandhamal and Malkangiri (8) are on the verge of turning Covid-free with single-digit active cases. On the other hand, Khordha district continues to record a maximum number of infections and stays in the yellow zone with 2,347 active cases.

The state currently has 5,113 active COVID-19 cases while 10,16,594 patients including 429 on Wednesday, recovered from the disease.

As 582 samples gave positive results out of 76,717 samples tested on Tuesday, the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 0.75 per cent.

The state’s positivity rate also stands at 5.05 per cent while more than 2.03 crore samples were clinically tested so far since the detection of COVID-19 in March 2020 in the State.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 98.69% while active cases account for 0.50% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.04% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 2.13% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.06% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.83% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

Meanwhile, around 91 lakh people have received both doses of the COVID vaccines in the State till date. With this, nearly 30% of the adult population are fully vaccinated in the coastal State, said health and family welfare officials.