Odisha logs 58% rise in daily COVID-19 cases, positivity rate crosses 1%

After logging a below-500 low tally on Tuesday, Odisha recorded an exponential jump in COVID-19 cases, a rise of almost 59% in a day with Coronavirus hotspots Khordha and Cuttack districts contributing 58% of new positive cases.

As against 462 cases reported yesterday, as many as 734 infections were detected in the State in the last 24 hours with the addition of 272 new cases. The daily rise in infections was to the tune of 58.87% while the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) crossed 1% mark to reach 1.05 per cent as against 0.80% on Tuesday.

The latest daily infection has pushed the state’s caseload to 10,21,959, according to State’s COVID dashboard portal.

Of the 734 new cases, 101 were children and adolescents in the age group of 0 to 18 years. The rate of infection among the children and adolescents was 13.76 per cent against 15.15 per cent on Tuesday.

Khurda district of which the state capital Bhubaneswar is a part reported the highest 335 cases followed by Cuttack (91). These two districts together accounted for as many as 426 new infections and accounted for 58.03percent of the total single day new cases in the state.

At least five revenue districts- Boudh (2), Nuapada (3), Nabarangpur, Kandhamal and Kalahandi (9 each) – are now on the verge of becoming COVID-free accounting for single-digit active cases.

The Health and Family Welfare department said four fresh fatalities pushed the state’s coronavirus death toll to 8,150. This apart, 53 other COVID-19 patients have also died due to comorbidities.

The state currently has 5,521 active COVID-19 cases while as many as 10,08,226 patients including 600 on Monday, recovered from the highly infectious disease.

The state has thus far conducted over 1.93 crore sample tests including 69,326 on Monday. Odisha’s positivity rate stands at 5.27 per cent.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 98.65% while active cases account for 0.54% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.05% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 1.83% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.08% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.83% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.