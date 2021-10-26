Odisha logs 433 new Covid-19 cases, four deaths in last 24 hours

The downward trajectory of COVID-19 continues in the coastal State as 433 new infections were detected in the last 24 hours pushing the tally to 10,39,269 according to the information posted in the State’s COVID dashboard portal.

The State continues to log consistently below 500-cases in the current month though public health experts were apprehensive of spurt in infection after the Durga puja festivities.

However, the low cases have to be analyzed at the backdrop of a comparatively low number of samples being currently tested. As against over 70,000 clinical sample testing in July-August, the testing has dropped little above 60,000 recently.

The fresh infections were reported from 23 districts, pushing the State’s Covid-19 infection while the fatality tally rose to 8,316 with four fresh deaths.

Of the new infectees, 64 were children. The rate of infection of children and adolescents in the age group of 0 to 18 years now is 14.78% against the previous day’s 16.70 per cent.

The Khordha district reported the highest number of daily cases at 207. The district accounted for nearly 48 per cent of the new infections while 7 out of 30 districts did not report any new cases in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile five- Nabarangpur, Kandhamal (4), Malkangiri (7), Keonjhar (8) and Subarnapur (9)- districts are on the verge of becoming Covid-free with single digit active cases. On the other hand, Khordha district continues to record a maximum number of infections and stays in the yellow zone with 2,252 active cases.

The state currently has 4,623 active COVID-19 cases while 10,26,277 patients including 360 on Monday recovering from the disease.

As 433 samples gave positive results out of 61,935 samples tested on Monday, the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 0.65 per cent as against 0.69% in the previous day.

The state’s positivity rate also stands at 4.81 percent while more than 2.15 crore samples have been clinically tested so far since the detection of COVID-19 in March, 2020 in the State.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 98.74% while active cases account for 0.44% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.04% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 2.94% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.06% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.83% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.