Odisha logs 3,629 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths

Odisha on Thursday logged 3,629 new cases and 18 more deaths while the daily test positivity rate (TPR) of the State dipped to 5.44% in the last 24 hours, the Health and Family Welfare department’s COVID dashboard informed.

With the latest daily infection count, the cumulative infection tally has climbed to 12,59,405, while the State currently has 35,306 active cases. While 515 positives are from the 0-18 year age group among the new infectees, the recoveries on Thursday have surpassed the daily cases, marking the slowdown in infection. On the other hand, the death toll is on the ascendancy soaring to 8,666 with 18 fresh deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

A total of 12,15,380 patients have recovered from the disease so far, including 6,067 in the past 24 hours. The State has so far registered 347 Omicron variants.

Khurda district, which includes the state capital Bhubaneswar, continues to be State’s Covid hotspot and reported the highest number of new cases at 716, followed by Sundargarh (346) and Cuttack (329).

All the 30 districts in the State currently have active cases while Khordha and Cuttack with over 2,500 active cases are placed in the red zone. Six other districts with above 1,000 active cases are bracketed in the yellow zone category while the remaining 22 districts figure in the green zone with fewer than 1,000 active cases.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 96.50% while active cases account for 2.80% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.37% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 2.13% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.45% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.78% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

The State’s health authorities have so far administered 5,74,978 COVID-19 vaccine doses while 2,48,45,097 people out of 3.09 crore eligible adult population are fully vaccinated. A total of 4,91,312 have so far received booster or precaution doses so far. More than 80% of the eligible population has so far received both doses of vaccine.