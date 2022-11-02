The State recorded 26 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday against yesterday’s 37 at 0.33% test positivity rate (TPR), said health and family welfare department officials.

The COVID-19 tally rose to 13,36,195, a bulletin issued by the department said, adding that Sundargarh district with 11 cases topped the daily Covid tally.

At least four districts- Rayagada, Jharsuguda, Dhenkanal and Malkangiri – turned Covid-free on Wednesday with no active cases.

The death toll remained static at 9,203 as one fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours. Fifty-three other Covid patients have died due to comorbidities so far. A total of 41 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours.

There are now 244 active cases, of which 70 are in Sundargarh district and 26 in Cuttack district, according to the bulletin.

The test positivity rate was 0.33 per cent as the cases were detected out of 7,885 samples tested. A total of four children were among the new patients.

The State’s share is 3.01% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 0.37% of India’s total active cases.

The number of cured patients account for 3.03% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.74% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths. The new positive cases were reported from 10 districts of the State while the remaining 20 districts did not report any cases.