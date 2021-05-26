Odisha on Wednesday registered 35 deaths due to COVID-19, the highest so far in a single day, pushing the toll to 2,584 while the state reported yet another steep daily spike of 11,623 fresh infections at 16.74 % Test Positivity Rate (TPR), while the State’s cumulative pandemic caseload climbing to 7,26,003

The rise in the fatality graph in the second wave has been evidently a worrisome development. As many as 641 have died of virus infections in the past 27 days, which implies that almost 25% of total COVID deaths have been reported in little over three weeks’ period.

As many as 2,25,605 virus infections have been reported in the State since 5 May, when lockdown was enforced in the State. Since the past 21 days, 10,743 cases are being reported in the State at a daily average.

As per the information posted at the COVID dashboard of Odisha government, 83 percent of the 30 districts are currently in the Red Zone category as the active cases in as many as 25 revenue districts have surpassed 1,000 count. Only four districts- Deogarh, Gajapati, Kandhamal and Malkangiri- come under Yellow Zone with less than 1,000 active cases.

Khurda district, under which Bhubaneswar falls,reported the highest number of new cases at 2,021, followed by Cuttack (998) and Angul (823).

Khurda and Angul also registered the highest number of fresh fatalities at five each, followed Sundargarh and Nabarangpur districts with 4 each and Kendrapara with 3 cases.

Of the infected people in Odisha, 65 per cent are men while 35 percent are women. Of the total 7,26,003 covid-infected people in Odisha, as many 3,76,550 people are from 15-40 age groups accounting for 51.86% of the caseload.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 84.43% with as many as 6,12,993 cured of the disease so far. Odisha currently has 1,10,373 active cases, which account for 15.20% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 2.67% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 4.43% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 2.52% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 0.83% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

The state has so far tested 1,15,06,744 samples for COVID-19 including 69,407 on Tuesday while Odisha’s cumulative positivity rate is 6.31 per cent.