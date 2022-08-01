Odisha logs 22% dip new COVID-19 cases

The coastal State on Monday logged a 22% dip in Covid-19 cases with the detection of 797 new cases, taking the cumulative caseload to 13,13,942, the health department said in a bulletin adding that yesterday, 1,029 cases were detected.

The test positivity rate however decreased to 4.31 per cent from 5.15% percent, while 175 in the 0-18 year age group are among the new infectees, informed the bulletin.

The Covid-19 toll rose to 9,141 with one fresh fatality reported in the last 24 hours. Fifty-three more Covid patients had died due to comorbidities so far, it said. The active Covid-19 cases climbed to 6,732.

As many as 672 more people recuperated from the virus, taking the total number of recoveries to 12,98,016, it added.

Sundargarh district reported the highest number of 176 infections, followed by 113 in Khurda and 67 in Mayurbhanj district.

The State’s share is 3.05% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 42.41% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.05% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.75% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths. The new positive cases were reported from 27 districts of the State while the remaining three districts did not report any cases.