Maintaining its sharp declining trajectory, Odisha on Tuesday logged an almost a 20% drop in cases than the previous day with the test positivity rate dipping below 10% for the first time in 2022.

As against 7,291 Covid cases yesterday, the daily cases diagnosed in the last 24 hours have slumped to 5,891- a decrease of 1,400 infections in a single day while 852 positives are from the 0-18 year age group.

The daily recoveries which crossed 10,000-mark outnumbered the fresh cases while the test positivity rate has dipped in the State in the last 24 hours, signifying the marked improvement in the pandemic situation.

With the latest daily infection count, the cumulative tally has climbed to 12,17,842, while the State currently has 77,340 active cases. A total of 59,807 samples were tested in the state in the past 24 hours with a daily test positivity rate (TPR) of 9.85%.

A total of 11,31,917 patients have recovered from the disease so far, including 10,309 in the past 24 hours. The toll mounted to 8,532 with seven deaths recorded in different parts of the State. The State has so far registered 347 Omicron variants.

Khurda district, which includes the state capital Bhubaneswar, continues to be State’s Covid hotspot and reported the highest number of new cases at 1,500, followed by Sundargarh (501) and Cuttack 482 cases.

All the 30 districts in the State currently have active cases while Khordha, Sundargarh, and Cuttack with over 2,500 active cases are placed in the red zone. 15 other districts with above 1,000 active cases are bracketed in the yellow zone category while the remaining 12 districts figure in the green zone with fewer than 1,000 active cases.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 92.94% while active cases account for 6.35% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.26% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 4.67% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.21% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.75% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

The state’s health authorities have so far administered 5,58,41,819 COVID-19 vaccine doses while 2,37,73,026 people out of 3.09 crore eligible adult population are fully vaccinated. A total of 3,59,616 have so far received booster or precaution doses so far. Around 77% of the eligible population has so far received both doses of vaccine.