Odisha logs 17% rise in daily COVID-19 cases: 31% adult population fully vaccinated

The coastal State on Wednesday recorded around 17% increase in new COVID-19 cases as 615 infections were reported as against 529 in the previous day.

The new infectees included 68 children and adolescents pushing the tally to 10,33,288 on Wednesday, while six fresh fatalities pushed the coronavirus death toll to 8,261. The State’s cumulative fatality has climbed to 8,268 with seven succumbing to the disease in the last 24 hours.

The rate of infection of children and adolescents in the age group of 0 to 18 years now is 11.05% per cent against the previous day’s 11.72 per cent, he said.

The Khordha district reported the highest number of daily cases at 323 followed by Cuttack (72). Both the districts together accounted for nearly 65 per cent of the new infections while as many as five districts did not report any new cases in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile Nabarangpur and Boudh (1), Kandhamal (6), Malkangiri (8), Subarnapur (9) districts are on the verge of turning Covid-free with single digit active cases. On the other hand, Khordha district continues to record a maximum number of infections and stays in the red zone with 2,535 active cases.

The state currently has 5,203 active COVID-19 cases while 10,19,764 patients including 546 on Tuesday, recovered from the disease.

As 615 samples gave positive results out of 62,675 samples tested on Tuesday, the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 0.98 per cent.

The state’s positivity rate also stands at 4.97 per cent while more than 2.07 crore samples were clinically tested so far since the detection of COVID-19 in March, 2020 in the State.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 98.69% while active cases account for 0.50% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.04% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 2.5% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.06% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.83% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

Around 96 lakh people have been fully inoculated with both doses of the COVID-19 vaccines. The State has 3.09 crore vaccine eligible population and 31% adult population are so far fully vaccinated.